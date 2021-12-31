Nigeria: Ghana Adopts Gocreate Africa Monitoring App

GoCreate Africa, a Nigerian tech company, is spearheading the drive to digitise the African creative industries by providing its music recognition technology (Go Monitor) to Collective Management Organisations across the continent.

Following its successful deployment in Nigeria, in partnership with Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), the GoCreate App, a tracking and monitoring technology for the enhancement of copyrights administration is now available in Ghana.

The app is a one-stop-shop for managing the entire revenue streams, from the exploitation of musical works of record labels, artistes, publishers and composers.

The technology enables real-time reporting of intellectual property usage across digital and terrestrial platforms, including offline monitoring of event venues, nightclubs and hotels.

The launch in Ghana also witnessed the unveiling of Go Distro, a DIY digital distribution service that allows artistes and record labels to self-distribute their music to over 150 digital stores globally, with free radio airplay monitoring in key territories across Africa, including NFT and blockchain distribution with visibility to a global audience.

Speaking at the recently held Ghana Music Industry Conference hosted in conjunction with the Music Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), GoCreate Africa's Managing Director and co-founder, Asha 'Gangali' Fapohunda stated that GoCreate technology has been under development for over six years before it was successfully launched in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, GoCreate Africa's mission is to make technology-driven solutions and data available to all African creative industries thereby translating the creative marketplace into a digital ecosystem where all intellectual properties are properly tracked, monitored and monetized.

"The primary cause of revenue loss in Africa's creative sector is due to the lack of data and digital solutions. GoCreate has been able to provide the solution to these problems with the deployment of Go Monitor, a digital solution for copyright and royalty management. Collective Management Organizations across Africa can now onboard our Go Monitor service, which provides radio/TV airplay data including DSP reporting etc. This will enable CMOs to distribute catalogue specific royalties and close the revenue gaps in the music industries by instituting full compliance with copyright laws. This will empower African talents and secure music publishing revenues both locally and globally."

Go Monitor, which is now available on the web, Android and IOS platforms will be deployed in Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa and several other African countries by the first quarter of 2022.