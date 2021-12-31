Tunisia: Citizens Against Coup - 'Hunger Strike Brings Democratic Forces Closer'

Tunis/Tunisia — Representatives of the "Citizens against Coup" initiative said their hunger strike, which started on December 23, has brought the different national political forces closer.

The strike aims to lead to forming a national political front that offers Tunisians a political alternative.

They stressed at a press conference held Thursday in Tunis that the strike has taken the form of a national dialogue between "democrats" of all political affiliations, whose objective is to confront the coup.

The members of the Initiative called for a popular mobilisation on January 14 to organise a "day of anger against coup."

Members of the initiative Habib Bouajila pointed out that the hunger strike started by MPs and national personalities is a political protest movement observed to defend rights and freedoms.

Regarding the position of the Tunisian General Labour Union on the strike, Bouajila said the trade union "will eventually side with democracy and popular choices." A meeting will be held shortly with the representatives of the UGTT, he added.

For his part, member of the executive committee of the initiative Jaouhar Ben Mbarek said the initiative is in a situation of peaceful and legitimate struggle against the coup.

The seat of the strike is now "the centre of gravity" of the political landscape, he added.

Ben Mbarek said that the political landscape has changed a lot since July 25, noting that the coup is only supported by "marginal political parties, while all democratic parties reject it."

In the same context, Ben Mbarek stressed that the initiative is currently conducting consultations with political parties to form a "national political front against coup" and to find a political solution, which respects the democratic transition process.

He deemed the roadmap proposed by the Head of State a power grab, calling on Tunisians to boycott the online public consultation scheduled for January 1.

Emphasis was placed on the will to continue the hunger strike until the achievement of certain objectives.

Members of "Citizens against Coup" had announced, on December 23, a series of demands including "the release of imprisoned MPs, the end of military trials and the release of those arrested last December 18.

They also demanded an end to any instrumentalisation of the judiciary and the security institution in political conflicts, and to silencing political opponents, as is the case with Moncef Marzouki.