Tunisia: Fire in M'saken Warehouse - Expert Team Mobilised to Measure Concentration of Toxic Gases -Ministry

30 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of the Environment said Thursday a team of experts went to the scene of the fire that broke out Wednesday in a warehouse containing 1950 tons of Italian waste in the region of Moureddine, M'saken, Sousse to measure the concentration of toxic gases emitted by the site of the fire.

The Ministry said the results of these measurements will be ready in 48 hours, recalling that a judicial inquiry has been opened since the outbreak of the fire to determine the reasons for this incident which occurred as preparations for the reshipment of waste to Italy have reached their final stages.

While affirming that efforts are continuing for the reshipment of this waste to their country of origin, in coordination with all stakeholders, the Ministry called on the authorities concerned to redouble their vigilance with regard to the remaining waste.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X