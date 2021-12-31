Tunisia: Fire in M'saken Warehouse - Expert Team Mobilised to Measure Concentration of Toxic Gases -Ministry

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of the Environment said Thursday a team of experts went to the scene of the fire that broke out Wednesday in a warehouse containing 1950 tons of Italian waste in the region of Moureddine, M'saken, Sousse to measure the concentration of toxic gases emitted by the site of the fire.

The Ministry said the results of these measurements will be ready in 48 hours, recalling that a judicial inquiry has been opened since the outbreak of the fire to determine the reasons for this incident which occurred as preparations for the reshipment of waste to Italy have reached their final stages.

While affirming that efforts are continuing for the reshipment of this waste to their country of origin, in coordination with all stakeholders, the Ministry called on the authorities concerned to redouble their vigilance with regard to the remaining waste.