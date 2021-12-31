Tunisia: Al-Joumhouri Refuses Use of State Resources for Political Purposes

Tunis/Tunisia — The Al-Joumhouri party said it categorically reject the use of state resources and public property to implement the "political project of the President of the Republic.

The party said the Ministry of Communication Technologies is preparing to launch a digital platform for a broad national consultation.

In a statement issued Thursday, the party considers that the results of this consultation are "known in advance" and "devoid of any legitimacy.

It, in this vein, called on Tunisians not to respond to this "directed" consultation.

Al-Joumhouri also urged the democratic and civil forces to pool their efforts to demand an effective solution to the political and socio-economic crisis facing Tunisia.

The party also calls for a return to the "constitutional process" through holding a national dialogue that will clarify "the contours of a solution to the suffocating crisis faced by the country."