Tunisia: November 2021 One of Driest Months With 50 Percent Rainfall Deficit

30 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — November 2021 saw a relative increase in temperatures. The general average temperature (24 main stations) was slightly higher than the reference average for the same stations (1981-2010), with a difference of (+0.4°C), according to the Monthly Climatological Report of November 2021, published by the National Institute of Meteorology (INM) Thursday.

Rainfall in November 2021 was 50% below the cumulative monthly reference, making it the driest compared to previous years.

Relative temperature increase

Monthly average temperatures ranged from 11.6°C in Thala to 19.6°C in Medenine. The average temperature nationwide was 16.5°C: above normal (16.1°C), with a variation of (+0.4°C).

Temperature was high early in the first week of November 2021, compared to the reference averages, especially during the third day of the month when most regions saw a remarkable increase.

New records for high temperatures were set, including 32.1°C in Zaghouan (30.5°C on November 14, 1996), 30.3°C in Kef (30.2°C on November 5, 2012) and 32.4°C in Monastir (31.7°C on November 4 ,1998).

For the rest of the month, temperatures were generally close to the reference averages, with the exception of the last week of the month, when most regions experienced a significant drop in temperatures.

High temperatures ranged from 15.9°C in Thala to 24.6°C in Medenine. The nationwide average reached 21.6°C (average of 24 main stations) and exceeded the reference average of the same stations with a difference of (+0.5°C).

The monthly averages of minimum temperatures in November ranged from 7.1°C in Kasserine to 15.7°C in Djerba. The overall average of the 24 reference stations (11.4°C) was higher than the overall average (11.1°C) with a difference of (+0.3°C).

Rainfall deficit in November 2021

There was a deficit in rainfall in November 2021. The total rainfall for the month was 497.5 mm, while the cumulative average rainfall for the same stations was 994.8 mm, which represents a deficit of 50%.

This lack of rainfall varied from one station to another, with the exception of Tozeur and Kebili, where it exceeded normal rates.

As for the wind, it was generally light to moderate, and speed increased during the period from November 27 to 29, 2021 over most regions. Maximum speed varied from 60 km/h in Medenine, to 86 km/h in Nabeul and peaks were reached on November 29 (97 km/h) in Bizerte, (101 km/h) in Tabarka and (104 km/h) in Thala

