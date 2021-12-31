Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Approves Draft Presidential Decree On Jurisdiction of Court Clerks

Tunis/Tunisia — The Cabinet meeting, on Thursday, approved a presidential decree amending and supplementing the government decree No. 2018-420 of May 7, 2018, on the jurisdiction of court clerks and the conditions of attribution and withdrawal of specific prerogatives.

The Cabinet Meeting, held at Carthage Palace and chaired by President of the Republic Kais Saied, was briefed on the health situation in relation to the coronavirus pandemic and on market supply with basic products and price control.

In his opening remarks, the President congratulated the Tunisians on the new administrative year. He stressed the importance of working for a better future that breaks with the difficult years the country has experienced.

Quoted in Presidency statement, Saied reaffirmed the attachment to fundamental national principles. He insisted on the need to continue working with determination to deny defamatory allegations, counter attempts to undermine the state and take the measures expected by "sovereign" Tunisians.

On another level, the President of the Republic noted that the law on the Supreme Judicial Council (French: CSM) is the result of the intrusion of non-specialised parties and the pressure exerted by certain groups.

The country requires a fair justice, he added, calling on honest judges to rid the country of its ills.

The President of the Republic also emphasised the need to review the administrative organisation of courts to avoid breaches recorded in some courts.