Tunisia/Sierra Leone: AFCON 2021 - Tunisia to Play Sierra Leone At Warmup Game

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national soccer team will play Sierra Leone's at a warmup game next January 7, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for January 9- February 6 in Cameroon.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, coach of the national team Mondher Kebaier said the team, who has just ended its first pre-tournament training, will resume preparation on January 2 before flying to Cameroon next January 6.

"We chose to go to Cameroon seven days before the start of the competition, to allow players to adapt to the different conditions of the tournament, before closing our preparation with a final friendly against Sierra Leone, January 7, "said Kebaier.

During the final phase of AFCON 2022, Tunisia will play in Group F alongside Mali (January 12), Mauritania (January 16) and Gambia (January 20).