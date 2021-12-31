Egypt: Coptic Patriarch Tawadros - Anti-Covid Vaccines Developed By Scientists Are a "Blessing" From God for the Entire Human Family

Cairo — The mass vaccination campaign represents the only adequate response to counter the Covid-19 pandemic. While the speed with which the international scientific community has been able to develop effective vaccines against Covid-19, has been a real gift from God, and should be welcomed with gratitude, as a blessing. Thus Pope Tawadros, Patriarch of the Coptic Orthodox Church, motivated the appeal with which he invited all his Egyptian countrymen to promptly adhere to vaccination campaigns, also recalling the need to maintain high precautionary measures in the face of the "ever-changing virus"; that is making the whole world suffer.

The invitation to put aside any objection and skepticism in the face of vaccination campaigns was expressed by the Coptic Patriarch at the end of the usual weekly catechesis he held on the evening of Wednesday, December 29. Addressing his best wishes to all his compatriots for the approaching new year, Pope Tawadros also confirmed that on the evening of next January 6 he will preside over the Coptic Christmas liturgy in the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ, in the new administrative capital built near Cairo. In view of the Christmas liturgical celebrations, Patriarch Tawadros invited everyone to participate in the rites, taking care to follow with the utmost care the precautionary measures aimed at countering the spread of new waves of infections linked to the variants of the Covid-19 virus.

In Egypt, the first case of contagion with the omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus was recorded on December 18. In October, the new infections from Covid-19 registered were less than 5 thousand, while in November they had already risen to more than 8 thousand.