Nigeria: Ogun Assembly Okays Bill Granting Autonomy to Revenue Board

31 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed two bills including the Ogun State Board of Internal Revenue Law, 2021 and the Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2020.

The bill is meant to grant autonomy and reposition the State Board of Internal revenue Service for improved revenue generation as well as strengthening the operations of local government administration through improved welfare for the workers.

The bills titled: "H.B. No. 077/OG/2021- a bill for a law to provide for the Establishment of the Ogun State Board of Internal Revenue, Service and Administration; and collection of revenue due to the Government of the State and for matters related" and H.B. No. 58/OG/2020- A Bill for a law to amend the Local Government Law of Ogun State, 2006 were passed during a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo.

The passage of the bills followed the separate presentations of the reports of the Committee on Finance and Appropriation as well as that of the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs by its Chairmen, Olakunle Sobukanla and Ajayi Bolanle respectively.

The duo equally moved the motions for the adoption of the reports, which were seconded by Hon. Ganiyu Oyedeji and Solomon Osho respectively and supported by the whole House through a voice vote.

Subsequently, the motion for the third reading of the bills was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Akeem Balogun and Musefiu Lamidi respectively.

Responding, Speaker Oluomo, directed that the clean copies of the bills be forwarded to the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

Oluomo said the legislations were part of the commitment of the Assembly to promote better working conditions towards achieving accountability and transparency in the state revenue-generating agency as well as repositioning the local government councils towards achieving efficiency in service delivery through improved welfare for the workers.

