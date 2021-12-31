Gambia: Tujereng Youth Development Association Conducts Coconut Tree Planting Exercise

Tujereng Youth Development Association under the leadership of Mr. Lamin A. Sonko on Friday, 24 December conducted a tree planting exercise along the coastline of Tujereng Fantatinting Beach.

The young volunteers planted 6 coconut trees. The objective of the exercise was to help protect the coast line and mitigate environmental degradation of Kombo Tujereng Beach.

Mr. Lamin A. Sonko, the president of the association, said the aim of the exercise also focuses on keeping the beach side clean.

"We hope to carry out this noble exercise each month by planting Six (6) coconut trees so that by the end of the year we could plant around three hundred and six (306) trees along the coast line," he said.

He said giving back to the community is a moral responsibility, and they are motivated to contribute by meaningfully participating in community development.