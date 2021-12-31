Gambia: UDP Urges Supporters to Focus On Upcoming Elections

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has in a statement, urged it's supporters to focus on the upcoming National Assembly and the Local Government Elections in 2022 & 2023 respectively.

The party said that although the party's petition challenging the 4th December Presidential Election has been struck out by the Supreme Court, there are still two important and crucial elections ahead.

"We implore each and every one of you to focus your energies on these two elections to ensure we don't only maintain the seats we have in these important institutions but to make sure we increase our membership," the statement notes.

The United Democratic Party, in the statement said that it has since 1996 fought injustice against any person in the Gambia in need of the equal protection of the law.

UDP said that that is what their Party stands for and it forms the basis of their ethos - Justice, Peace and Progress. This as stated by the UDP, has been and will continue to be the pillar of our contribution to democracy as a party and responsible members of our society.

The statement also expressed thanks to all those who supported and voted for the party in the presidential election, including those from the Diaspora, who "flew in, and although some couldn't vote, joined them in the trenches to sell our Agenda and sensitise communities on their civic rights to vote."

"Today, we stand proud to be part of Gambia's history, shoulder to shoulder with those who challenged the status quo and fought for justice and peace but are sadly, not alive today to witness the democracy they gave their lives for" , said UDP.

The UDP party also sincerely thank the Gambian people and all their supporters, members and sympathisers for their relentless support and for putting The Gambia first.

The party also expressed its warm and heartfelt thanks go to all our hosts for the excellent accommodation and catering during both the Five Point Agenda Tour and the Presidential Campaign: from Barra to Passamas in Wuli and from Kartong to Songkunda in Kantora. In the same vein we thank all the security personnel who provided security services for the UDP campaign team.

"We acknowledge with appreciation and gratitude our rank and file supporters for choosing to be on the right side of history by putting country above all else, and for continuing to remain calm, steadfast and law abiding", the statement asserted.