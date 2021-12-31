Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed Vows to Review Judicial System

Tunis/Tunisia — The President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed, on Thursday, promised a review of the judicial system, citing, in this regard, the rights granted to members of the Supreme Judicial Council and the administrative organisation within courts.

"The Tunisian judicial system will be reviewed in its entirety, including the rights granted to members of the Supreme Judicial Council and the administrative organisation within the courts," he said at the Cabinet meeting held Thursday at Carthage Palace.

In a video posted by the Presidency, the Head of State noted that "an independent judiciary is worth more than a thousand Constitutions," calling in this regard on "honest judges" to contribute to the "historic work undertaken for the achievement of justice.

In addition, President Kaïs Saïed invited these judges to participate in "a historic milestone" to clean up the country.

The Head of State also spoke about the administrative organisation within the courts, stressing in this context, that the clerks are still "at the service of justice and exercise under the authority of the president of the court. They are not, therefore, "independent", as is the case in the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, and in the courts of France".

"Placing the clerks under the authority of the president of the court in which they practice is necessary to put an end to the breaches observed in some jurisdictions," he said.

The President of the Republic also talked about the benefits and privileges granted to members of the Supreme Judicial Council, as well as the regulatory power enjoyed by this Council.

He said that the law on the Supreme Council of the Judiciary is the result, according to him, of "the interference of non-competent parties and several pressure forces."

Referring to suspected assassination plans, the head of state called on the Ministries of Justice and Interior to track down "suspicious persons" in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Minister of Justice Leila Jaffel had called for an investigation into the circumstances of the death of the late Béji Caïd Essebsi, who died on July 25, 2019 at the age of 92 years.

The Cabinet meeting, on Thursday, approved a presidential decree amending and supplementing the government decree No. 2018-420 of May 7, 2018, on the organisation of court clerks and setting the conditions for the allocation and withdrawal of specific functional jobs concerning them.