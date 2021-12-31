Rwanda: National Prayer Breakfast Postponed

30 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The National Prayer Breakfast has been postponed to a yet-to-be communicated date due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Organised annually by the Rwanda Leaders' Fellowship, the National Prayer Breakfast always takes place in January, bringing together government officials, the private sector, and members of civil society to thank God for the country's achievements over the past year.

This year's edition had been scheduled to take place on January 9.

"In the name of Rwanda Leaders' Fellowship, we inform you that the annual National Breakfast that had been scheduled to take place on January 9 has been postponed due to the increasing cases of the Covid-19 pandemic. We will communicate the date on which it will take place," read a statement from Rwanda's Leaders' Fellowship, signed by Eric Munyemana, its president.

The country is currently experiencing an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. For instance, on Wednesday, December 29, statistics from the Ministry of Health showed that 2,083 new cases were reported, representing a 9.1 positivity rate.

Under almost similar circumstances, the 2020 edition of the National Prayer Breakfast which was scheduled to take place earlier this year was cancelled, due to a sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases in the country at that time.

