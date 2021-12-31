Tanzania: 2021 Was Banner Year in Sports

THE outgoing 2021 was a banner year in sports leaving behind good memories for Tanzanians following success stories stamped by different sport disciplines. Most notably, however, are unpopular sports disciplines like the amputee football team that brightly plastered Tanzania on the global face.

The country has experienced tremendous positive changes in sports as athletes have been performing wonders for the sake of putting the nation on the world face which to a large extent was achieved. Under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the State House has always also been busy with flag bearers being called to be decorated for achieving certain success in their different events in which they competed.

The most brilliant was the country's amputee football team, Tembo Warriors who were the last to step at the State House this year to be decorated by the president for qualifying to play at the Amputee Football World Cup finals to be staged in Istanbul, Turkey in October,2022. This is good news and a long-lasting memory which will always be associated with the year 2021.

For making such a remarkable history Tanzania has entered in world books for earning that opportunity of playing at the world stage for the first time. Altogether, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured the team of the government's provision of every support the team would need to make it shine at the World Cup contest while calling the players to ensure they bring home the trophy.

Other flag bearers who claimed a golden opportunity to receive a presidential invitation at the State House was the national women's football team, Twiga Stars' who won the COSAFA Cup in the tournament held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. They won the coveted trophy after defeating Malawi 1-0 in a tense final.

President Samia was pleased with the achievement stamped by the team and invited players and officials at the State House where she encouraged them to continue with their winning spirit. There are many national envoys who gained the golden chance to be invited at the State House and receive presidential decorations.

All these are some of the blessings which the country will always cherish in the sports sector as they have been recorded in the ending2021 hence people will forever remember it. At the club level, a lot of achievements have been registered as the country once again paraded four teams in CAF Interclub football championship, despite three of them being eliminated.

Only Simba continue to fly high the national flag in the CAF Confederation Cup at the moment. Simba and Young Africans competed in the CAF Champions League but unfortunately, both sides made exit as the former was demoted to the Confederation Cup while the latter was dumped out of the hot contest.

The other two teams; Azam and Biashara United earned slots in the CAF Confederation Cup but they were too sent packing as Azam lost 1-0 to Pyramids FC in the second leg duel held in Egypt while Biashara United was disqualified for failing to travel to play their reverse away fixture against Ahly Tripoli of Libya. This, however, should never be entertained in the upcoming year for a club during this period to fail to make a trip to fulfill its fixture simply because of financial constraints.

The responsible authorities, including the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) should now make sure that logistics are available for those teams picked to represent the country outside the boundaries. Again, 2021 cannot go without naming Taifa Stars who were just a few games away from qualifying to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup event scheduled in Qatar after performing well in some of their qualifying matches.

However, nobody can talk about the positive outcomes being seen in sports without appreciating the support rendered by Azam Media Limited who are doing a recommendable job of covering live numerous games. Leaving aside the good job they do to broadcast live the most loved NBC Premier League, they have to a big extent played a pivotal role to promote boxing which arguably is the second most popular sport in the country.

A lot of high-class boxing events have been organized this year with Azam Media Limited taking them to homes of many people by simply beaming the bouts live and letting the Tanzania community enjoy something which is remarkable.

Now, in the upcoming 2022, it is the hope of every Tanzanian that the sports achievements made this year will triple next year thereby bringing extra blessings and recognitions for the country around the world. Everything is possible provided if people are working together to achieve one goal and with proper investment in sports infrastructures, 2022 will even be more prosperous than ever before.