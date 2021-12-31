Uganda: Travel to Kenya Restricted to Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates

Travel to Kenya restricted to COVID-19 vaccination certificates

Those who intend to travel to neighboring Kenya especially from Uganda have been advised to carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificates in order to get access.

The announcement has been made by the Uganda National Carrier- Uganda Airlines.

In a message from Uganda Airlines, it confirmed that entry into Kenya has been restricted to only those who have been fully vaccinated and can adduce evidence of COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

President Museveni is expected to deliver his COVID-19 address and new year message tomorrow, with many citing he is most likely to declare the country open.

However, the situation of Omicron continues to wreak havoc, leading to increased infections.

Luzira Prisons has for instance installed a temporary lockdown citing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases within the prison headquarters.

The Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng last week said that only 3.4 million translating into 15% of the targeted 22 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid whereas 9.1million translating into 44% have taken the first jab.

To this, the president is expected to reinvigorate efforts to have more people vaccinated against the deadly virus.

He is also expected to speak about the recent announcement by the Health Ministry that it had approved Covid booster shots and vaccine mixing for Ugandans.

This is expected to be done early next year, beginning with persons above the age of 50 and those with underlying conditions.