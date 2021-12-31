Tanzania: Azam Wary of Simba Fire As Missing Key Trio

AZAM have said they expect their NBC Premier League match against the defending champions Simba to be difficult. Azam will meet Simba in the first leg encounter at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on January 1st in the match Azam will be without their six key players.

They will be without their lethal striker Prince Dube, midfielder Never Tigere, and defender Bruce Kangwa who are with the Zimbabwe national team going for the Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) finals which kicks off in Cameroon on January 9th. Others also missing the encounter are strikers Iddi Suleiman Nado, Ayoub Lyanga and Cameroonian defender Ivan Mbala who are nursing injuries.

Speaking with Daily News yesterday Azam's Information Officer Zakaria Thabiti said they expect their tie against Simba to be difficult as it has always been. Thabiti said that missing their six crucial players and motivation Simba have that came out of their participation in group stage of Confederation Cup they will have a tough game against the reds who are also country's defending champions.

"We expect our game against Simba to be a tough one as always is but this time is the toughness is largely contributed by other factors such as missing our six key players. We will be without Prince Dube, Never Tegereand Bruce Kangwa who are with Zimbabwe national team heading for AFCON finals in Cameroon. "But we have three injuries in our squad who are attackers Iddi Nado, Ayoub Lyanga and defender Ivan Mbala who are nursing injuries, "said Thabiti.

He said they have tried to write the letter to Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) to ask for the game postponement for the above-said reasons but they couldn't get an okay response.