Tanzania: Mtibwa Keeper Claims Fit to Serve Yanga

MTIBWA Sugar goalkeeper Aboutwalib Mshery has described himself as a capable player who can easily fit in the playing formula of Young Africans amid hot speculations that his deal to Jangwani street giants is almost done.

Yanga are looking for a new goalie this mini-transfer window to back up the second choice keeper Erick Johola as their number one custodian Djigui Diarra is traveling to Cameroon with his Mali national team for the AFCON finals. However, the name of Mshery has always been on top of the list of goalkeepers lined up for the vacant post at the club and his move seems to be a matter of time before materializing.

In his recent interview, Mshery said he expects to learn a lot from Diarra saying the moves he does during matches are what he has been doing throughout his tenure at Mtibwa Sugar hence he will become much better at Yanga.

"He (Diarra) is a great goalkeeper and I strongly believe that I will have many opportunities to learn big things from him, that is I see myself fitting in Yanga's playing system," he said.

He again pointed out that his dream is to be featured as the first choice Taifa Stars goalie saying he is working hard to achieve that target and that God will help him to fulfill the dream. He then seized the opportunity to thank Mtibwa Sugar saying the club will always be part of his history and that he believes that they will continue to do well in the ongoing NBC Premier League matches.

Yanga currently tops the league table with 26 points from ten matches and they have a chance to stretch their lead to 29 points if they overcome Dodoma Jiji at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

It will be a battle between league toppers against the sixth-placed side who have bagged 16 points in their ten matches hence; three points will be fiercely fought by both of them. They recently signed former Yanga striker Waziri Junior who is set to make his debut match for his current club against his former employer in what is scheduled to be a perfect match to end 2021.

In their last league game, Dodoma Jiji defeated Namungo 2-1hence they will approach the encounter with full confidence aiming to do well.