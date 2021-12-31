Zimbabwe: Police Investigate Murder Cases

Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Terence Dondo of St Mary's Chitungwiza.

Dondo was 28 years old.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "On December 27, 2021 at 0600 hours, the body of the victim, who was a bar attendant, was found lying lifeless on a dusty road near Huruyadzo Shops, Chitungwiza, with some substances on the mouth and nose."

In a related suspected murder case, police are appealing for information surrounding the death of Mberikwazvo Bopoto (43) of Rockview East, Chitungwiza, who was reported missing on Christmas Day and later found dead the following day near a well along Hunyani River, Manyame Park in Chitungwiza.

The victim was bleeding from the nose and had a bruise on the back of the head.

Police in Norton are also investigating the circumstances surrounding a murder case in which a body of a woman was found along the rail line near Family 24, with a deep cut on the head and blood stains all over the body.

The incident happened on December 28.

Murder cases are on the rise countrywide and police say they have declared war on perpetrators to bring sanity in communities.