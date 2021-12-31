Malawi: Men Engage Youth for Gender Justice

30 December 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Eunice Ndhlovu

Men Engage Alliance a male movement advocating for women and girls rights are meeting in Mponela for a 3-day AGM.

The men who are engaging boys to achieve gender justice for all have brought together different youth organisations, civil society organisations under an umbrella body Malawi Human Rights Resource Center.

Speaking when opening the meeting, Chairperson for Men Engage Alliance, Marcel Chisi, said the country needs to invest in boys while they are still young to respect women and girls' rights.

He said as they mature into men, they will avoid past experiences of misuse of gender masculinity in society.

Said Chisi, "In order to achieve gender justice for all, we believe men and boys need to be part of the solution as allies to women's rights and other social justice movements. Equality is only possible if we work together."

Men Engage Alliance has two main branches men themselves and youth. Both branches will elect leaders at the end of the AGM to run office for the next 5 years.

The movement is affiliated with an international world body Men Engage Alliance.

