South Africa: Reflection - Archbishop Desmond Tutu Deftly Combined the Art of Prayer With Strategy

Tutu's vocal opposition, first to apartheid, then to other worldly wrongs, sometimes hid his deep spirituality and belief in prayer. Likewise, his clerical robes sometimes disguised his keen strategic sense.

The last white elections in South Africa, in early September 1989, were sheathed in violence.

Throughout the day and into the night, roads in Cape Town's black townships were blocked by burning barricades. Gunfire punctuated the air. By the next morning, at least 20 people were reported killed.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu wept when he heard the news and retreated to his chapel in Bishopscourt. Then head of the Anglican Church, Tutu, who died this week aged 90, had spent most of the past month at the centre of increasingly violent clashes between police and anti-apartheid protesters.

St George's Cathedral in Cape Town had become both a rallying point, and a place of refuge. On 2 September, police had broken up a protest. They whipped and beat bystanders, including foreign tourists. From armoured water cannons, they sprayed the protesters with purple dye - the idea being that those stained purple could be easily identified for arrest afterwards. (This was the genesis of the wry graffiti on a city building: "The purple...