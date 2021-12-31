Egypt Reports 871 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 Deaths

The Health Ministry said Thursday night that 871 new coronavirus infections were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 384,728.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 32 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 21,727.

As many as 799 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 320,024 so far, the spokesman said. MENA