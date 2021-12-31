South Africa: Roads Closures Around St. George's Cathedral Precinct

The City of Cape Town has advised the public, and motorists in particular, that numerous roads in the city centre have been closed due to the funeral service for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The road closures will remain in place until Saturday.

"Motorists are advised to please find alternative routes during this time, or to avoid the St. George's Cathedral precinct entirely, if possible. A number of roads including Wale and Adderley Streets will be closed until Saturday afternoon," said the city.

A full list of road closures is available here: https://bit.ly/RoadClosures-TutuFuneral.

In addition, the city has advised the public that the Company's Garden will be closed on New Year's Day, due to the funeral service.

A public viewing area for the funeral service will be set up on the Grand Parade. While there are no planned road closures in this area, it is subject to change, depending on the turnout.

Also, the public has been reminded that an online condolence book is available at this link: here.