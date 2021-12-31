Tanzania: Crdb Customers Transact 17bn/ - in Digital Promotion

CRDB Bank's digital promotion has been labeled as a success after managing to transact 17bn/- in a month since the campaign was introduced in the northern part of the country.

The campaign - 'Tisha na TemboCard' attracted 1,036 transactions, aims to promote digital transactions and in return customer feedback resulted in billions of transactions--against the lender's expectations.

CRDB's Senior Manager for Card Business, Ms Erica Mwaipopo said the campaign reached its climax on Boxing Day for Kilimanjaro and Arusha--managed to reach a number of customers through social and mainstream, filling stations, servicing centers including bars, restaurants, universities, retail stores and supermarkets.

"To ensure that more people have access to information about this campaign, CRDB officials use media houses-- especially radio stations. In addition to talking to customers, we also hand out gifts to show our gratitude for continuing using our services," Ms Erica said yesterday through a statement.

The campaign, after reaching its climax in Arusha and Kilimanjaro, will spread to other regions until next March. CRDB Director of Retail Banking, Mr Boma Raballa said the coming of the ICT services revolutionized technology changes witnessed around the world today thus enabling businesses to continue operating even in the face of challenges such as the Covid-19 epidemic.

"Customers who use their cards the most will put themselves in a position to win prizes throughout the campaign period which will come to an end next March," Mr Raballa said when the promotion was launched in Dar es Salaam.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The director said the goal is to see Tanzanians build a culture of using their cards to pay for the services or products they buy and to abandon the practice of using and carrying cash. "Throughout the campaign, we will give prizes to more than 80 winners, and every month we will have 20 winners," said Mr Raballa.

Among the gifts that customers continue to enjoy are a five percent refund of the amount spent, paid for purchases they made, smartphones, tablets, television sets, a set of sofas, home theatre, and a tourist trip to Zanzibar or the Serengeti. "But," Mr Raballa said, "the biggest gift, is a trip to Cameroon to witness the AFCON championship."

Four customers who will make more transactions between this and next month stand a chance to win the grand prize to travel to Cameroon for AFCON and may be accompanied by their spouses or friends. "For sports fans, especially football fans, there is no miracle of witnessing the tournament under the auspices of CRDB Bank other than participating in the campaign by using the TembcardVisa to make payments and develop and create a culture of transaction without cash," he said.

The "Tisha and TemboCardVisa" campaign coincides with the launch of a new look at the enhanced CRDB TemboCard cards to give customers a better experience while using them.