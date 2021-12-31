Tanzania: Kagera Councils Collect Over 7bn/ - in Three Months

THE eight councils in Kagera Region have managed to collect a total of 7,860,825,954/- between July-September, this year, it has been disclosed.

The Assistant Secretary at the Regional Secretariat (Planning and Coordination), Mr Onesphory Bwana explained that during the 2021/2022 financial year the Councils' target was to collect 25,701,479,000/-.

"The eight councils managed to collect a total of 7,860,825,954/- between July-September, this year, which is equivalent to 31 per cent," he said. Ngara Council topped the list after collecting 1,302,633,634/- (51 per cent), Missenyi DC recorded 34 per cent by collecting 1,242,000,610/- while Kyerwa DC managed to collect 886,284,814/- implying 33 per cent.

Biharamulo DC collected 853,296,130/- (32 per cent), Bukoba Municipal Council collected 1,036,065,663/- (32 per cent), while Karagwe managed to collect 934,798,323/- (28 per cent). Bukoba DC collected 486,072,684/- (26 per cent) while Muleba DC managed to collect at least 1,119,675,092/- an equivalent of 19 per cent performance.