Tanzania: Bukoba Port Set for Major Rehabilitation

THE Bukoba Port will undergo major rehabilitation to make it one among the modern ports with capacity to accommodate larger marine vessels, it has been disclosed. Bukoba Port Manager, Mr Denice Mapunda told the 'Daily News' in an interview at his office that the procurement process was in an advanced stage.

"The project component includes reclaiming the quayside which will be expanded and uplifted, draining, strengthening of pillars and construction of a new Wind Breaker since the old one had already collapsed. The Bukoba Port will also have a new parking area and entrance," he said.