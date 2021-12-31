South Africa: 2021 - the Signs and Signals of a New Dark Age

30 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Richard Poplak

'If we are on the outside, we assume a conspiracy is the perfect working of a scheme. Silent nameless men with unadorned hearts. A conspiracy is everything that ordinary life is not. It's the inside game, cold, sure, undistracted, forever closed off to us. We are the flawed ones, the innocents, trying to make some rough sense of the daily jostle. Conspirators have a logic and a daring beyond our reach. All conspiracies are the same taut story of men who find coherence in some criminal act. But maybe not.' - Don DeLillo, 'Libra'

How do we sum up a year like 2021?

Let's try this: Both Helen Zille and Jacob Zuma published books over the course of the past 12 months.

Somewhere within these literary parentheses, we can begin to make sense of 2021, during which two of the planet's most celebrated democracies suffered Cirque du Soleil-style insurrections, one of which was led by a man in a bear suit.

Now, Helen Zille didn't cause either the American or South African coup attempts. But her intellectual lodestar - the now-mainstream anti-woke American right-wing shout-o-sphere - was at the centre of Donald Trump's attempt to subvert a free and fair...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

