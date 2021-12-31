South Africa: Nafiz Modack 'A Violent Personality With Mysterious Financial Means' - State Contends in Closing Arguments to Oppose Bail

30 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Nafiz Modack and his co-accused, Jacques Cronje and alleged corrupt Anti-Gang Unit Sergeant Ashley Tabisher, will hear whether they have been granted bail on 19 January 2022.

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack has a violent personality and his true financial means remain a mystery. The ease with which he can access vast sums of money goes directly to his likelihood to evade arrest.

This was part of the State's closing arguments in opposing bail for Modack and his co-accused, Jacques Cronje and alleged corrupt Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Sergeant Ashley Tabisher. Closing arguments in the bail application of the trio were heard in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Thursday, 30 December 2021.

The State contends that Modack conspired with former rugby player and debt collector Zain Kilian, who has abandoned his bail application, to allegedly murder AGU Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear on 18 September 2020.

Modack and Cronje have been in custody since 29 April 2021 and Tabisher has been in custody since 2 May 2021. The State argues the crimes of murder, attempted murder extortion, kidnapping and intimidation Modack faces are inherently violent crimes.

The State's evidence against Modack is that he allegedly requested Kilian to ping the phone of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

