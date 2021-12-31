Kenya: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Due in Kenya for Key Visit Next Week

Nairobi — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected in Kenya next week, further cementing relations between the two countries which are on a high note.

Wang will also visit Eritrea and Comoros during the January 4-7 trip, according to China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian and the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao said the visit is a "continuation of the tradition of Chinese foreign ministers starting every new year with a visit to Africa, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros from January 4 to 7, 2022 upon invitation. Afterwards, he will visit Maldives and Sri Lanka upon invitation."

Kenyan officials said Wang and his delegation are scheduled for bilateral meetings with his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo and will also meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.

No further details were immediately provided on his detailed program in Kenya.

"We are all set for the high profile visit from China by the Foreign Minister," a senior government official said.

Mr Wang's visit comes at a time President Uhuru Kenyatta has described relations with China as "mutually beneficial".

"Our partnership with China is one that is mutually beneficial, that is based on win-win, and we are very grateful to the Chinese Government and people for the support that they continue to render not only our country but to the rest of Africa," President Kenyatta said on December 23 during an inspection tour of the 27.1-kilometer Nairobi Expressway during which he expressed satisfaction with the progress of the key road.

The Chinese government has contributed heavily in Kenya's modern infrastructural development, with other notable projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway linking Mombasa-Nairobi-Naivasha, the Thika Superhighway among other road networks.

President Kenyatta has dismissed critics of Chinese projects in Kenya and urged them to look at the benefits to Kenyans.

During the inspection visit, the president was accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian, Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohamed Badi, during which he laid the final box girder bridge, a year after the first was laid on 26th December 2020.

When completed in March next year, the 8-lane elevated dual carriageway is expected to significantly decongest Mombasa Road and reduce travel time between Mlolongo and Westlands to 20 minutes.

"It is a proud moment for us as Kenyans as we are here today witnessing the laying of the last of these girders that are linking this new superhighway, the Nairobi Express Way," the President said.The Head of State commended the contractor for a job well done and expressed confidence that the road will be ready for use by March next year.

"I want to thank the contractors because we started this project exactly almost to date one year ago when we laid the first box girder and today, almost to the date, three days earlier to one year, we are now laying the last.

"I am confident with the kind of speed that they are moving at, the indicated date of March for completion of this road is bound to be met. I will be very proud to be able to drive all the way from Machakos turn-off to Rironi and hopefully, at that point, launch the road from Rironi to Mau Summit," the President said.

Constructed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP), the President affirmed Kenya's commitment to continue working with the Chinese Government which he said continues to be Kenya's key development partner.

President Kenyatta said the expressway had created over 6,000 direct jobs, benefitted 200 sub-contractors and hundreds of other local suppliers of building materials such as steel, sand, cement and ballast.

"I want to thank everybody, the Ministry, the contractor, the Chinese Government, security agencies who have ensured that people are able to work on a 24-hour basis, NMS and all those who have been involved," he said.

The Head of State observed that the expressway was among the many ongoing road construction projects in Nairobi totalling to over 420 kilometers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The difference that has been occasioned by road building, drainage and sewage being put in, I do believe that within another two years Nairobi will be a truly 21st Century city, catering for its population in a positive manner and in a manner befitting our people," the President noted.

On his part Infrastructure CS James Macharia thanked the President for championing the project saying its completion will significantly decongest Mombasa Road.

"We thank you for the support, because this project will make a very big difference for our country. After it is finished in March, people will be taking 20 minutes only from the airport to James Gichuru Road," CS Macharia said.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta flipped the switch to light up Global Trade Centre (GTC), the 42 - floor -184-meter skyscraper that has been under construction since October 2014.

"As the Government of Kenya, we applaud the AVIC team for this milestone, and as a flagship project in Kenya's Vision 2030, I am proud to see it come to fruition," said President Kenyatta.