Zimbabwe: PSC Head Hails Heroic Butau

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has joined President Mnangagwa in commending the heroic actions of Mr Sirizani Butau, a truck driver from Kadoma, who over the Christmas holiday risked his own safety to rescue others involved in an accident.

Mr Butau rescued over half a dozen people from an inferno caused by an accident between a bus and a fuel tanker near Mutare.

"Such was the selflessness of Mr Butau that in the process of saving eight people from the fire, he himself sustained significant injuries. Not many people would risk their own safety in that manner," said PSC Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe in a statement.

"The Public Service Commission hails this selfless sacrifice for the good of others as a characteristic that should be emulated and replicated across the width and breadth of our country and in the Public Service in particular.

"In the context of the culture change we are pursuing, our objective is to see this reflex to be exhibited at all work stations as public servants deliver the services, results, impacts and outcomes which Vision 2030 promises for all the citizens of Zimbabwe," said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

He said Mr Butau's admirable actions put into perspective the relatively tolerable sacrifices which our daily duties normally called upon people to make.

"The PSC takes this opportunity to extend heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones and to wish those who were injured in that tragic accident, a speedy recovery."