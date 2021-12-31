Zimbabwe: Three Armed Robbers in Court

THREE armed robbers masqueraded as police officers and raided four homes in Bulawayo, robbing the owners of a total of US$29 700, a car and several cellphones at gunpoint.

Police have arrested three suspects who they believe formed the gang. Yesterday one of the suspects, Tafadzwanashe Zhou (29) of Mhlophe Flats in Mzilikazi suburb, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomsa Ncube facing four counts of armed robbery and was remanded in custody to January 6.

Prosecutor Ms Ashley Dube said between May and October 2018, Zhou ganged up with Lovemore Ncube and Sibanengi Nhawire, who are now both in custody, and raided three houses in Nkulumane and one in Hillside disguising themselves as police officers and using pistols and toy guns to rob their victims of cash and valuables.

On May 1, 2018 the gang raided a home in Nkulumane. They were armed with handcuffs and wearing police uniforms, she said, and produced a pistol before robbing the victim of US$14 000 and a cellphone before fleeing the scene.

On August 15, 2018, at about 8am, the gang struck again and wearing uniform demanded to search for drugs, accusing the complainant of dealing in illegal drugs and minerals.

"They produced a search warrant to search the house. The accused then threatened the complainant with a pistol and robbed her of US$13 000, $12 000, two cellphones and two tablets. The accused further drove away in the complainant's car, which they later dumped at Duncan Road in Suburbs," said Ms Dube.

On September 29, 2018, at around 7:45pm, the gang dressed in police uniform went on their third raid, accused the householder of stealing money from his work place, demanded to search his house and robbed him of US$700.

On October 28, 2018, the gang hit a fourth householder, this time at the gate, and robbed him of US$2 000.

While the man was waiting for someone to open the gate for him at his place of residence around 6:45pm, the gang suddenly appeared and parked their vehicle, a Toyota IST without a registration number plate behind the complainant. They drew a toy gun and threatened to shoot him

"The complainant wrestled with the accused person and overpowered them and took away their toy pistol. During the scuffle, the accused managed to open the complainant's car and stole a satchel containing cash amounting to US$2 000, national ID and a manual book for his vehicle," said Ms Dube.

The total value of stolen property was $34 760 and only property worth $4 000 was recovered.