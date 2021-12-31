Rwanda: Claude Kamoso Eager to Make His Mark At Etoile

Etoile de l'Est star Claude Kamoso Harerimana is ready to carve a niche for himself at the club.

The fleet footed winger was signed from AS Muhanga before the start of the current campaign and he is gradually warming himself into the Eastern Province based side.

Kamoso stressed that he is enjoying his football at Etoile as he hopes to continue to give his best for the club.

"So far , so good, all I can say is that everything has been perfect for me here. I want to shine here and leave a legacy" Kamoso told Times Sport

"The season is still young but I have netted twice and I have set up two goals also. My motive is to go all out and bang in more goals. I believe I can do that and help my team."

Kamoso has been one of the exciting players in the set up of the newly promoted side as he continues to dazzle on the flanks.