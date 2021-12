Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawi on Friday sent a cable of greetings to Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese, wishing him a happy New Year.

In his cable, Shaarawi said he is pleased and honored to extend his sincere new year greetings to Pope Tawardos and to all Egyptians.

He wished progress and prosperity to Egypt and its people under the wise leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

MENA