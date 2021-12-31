Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Dialogue Commission Commissioners to Be Selected By Public - Proclamation Has No "Content On Negotiation": Chairperson

The House of People's Representatives (HoPR) Standing Committee on Law, Justice and Democracy said in a press statement today that the Commissioners who will be leading the incoming National Dialogue Commission will be selected by the people of Ethiopia and their appointments will be approved by the House of Peoples' Representatives. The Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Etsegenet Mengistu, said in a press statement that the recommendations for the incoming commissioners will involve "the entire Ethiopian people" a statement by HoPR said. A mechanism prepared by the House will see eleven of the 14 nominated candidates to be nominated and approved by the House of Representatives to lead the Commission. The Commissioners will have a term of office of 3 years from the date of their appointment by the House. However, their mandate "can be extended as needed", Etsegenet said. She further noted that "the draft proclamation did not include any content on negotiation", and added "the purpose of the proclamation is to solve problems that have not yet been agreed upon and that will challenge Ethiopia's existence through dialogue with the involvement of the entire Ethiopian people." Accordingly, the Commission will formulate and implement the recommendations it receives from the consultative forums, Etsgenet pointed out. All stakeholders, including the HoPR, will be held to account with a strong monitoring system which will be set up for for the success of the Commission. On December 29 the House approved the Commission's establishment Proclamation 1265/2014 by majority vote with 13 nos and one abstention.AS