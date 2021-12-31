Tunisia: Noureddine Bhiri 'Kidnapped' By Plain-Clothes Police, Ennahdha Says

31 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahdha Deputy-President and MP Noureddine Bhiri was "kidnapped" Friday by plain-clothes police and "taken to unknown location," the party said.

Lawyer and Bhiri's wife Saida Akremi was "assaulted" during "the kidnapping," Ennahdha further said.

"Ennahdha strongly decried this dangerous precedent, an early-warning sign the country is ushered into an era of authoritarianism. and elimination of political opponents outside the framework of law enforcement , the press release added.

The "Coup regime" is held responsible for this. The latter failed to manage the country's current affairs and is unable to live up to its false promises, thus opting for a disinformation policy."

Ennahdha cited the 2022 Finance Law as an example which, it said, "resulted in further tax charges for citizens, in addition to cases built up from nothing to divert the attention of public opinion by eliminating political opponents."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

