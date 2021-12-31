Nigeria: FRSC Frowns At Night Travels Amid Rising Crashes in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday warned drivers plying Ogun State roads against "reckless driving and night travels", following rising cases of accidents in the state.

Our correspondent reports that at least 13 persons died while 19 others sustained injuries in the Christmas day crashes within the state.

Miffed by the development, the FRSC in the state on Thursday cautioned motorists on reckless driving, especially during this festive period.

The Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

He said the command had observed that the number of crashes recorded within this festive period with high fatality rate were caused by excessive speed, route violation, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking and loss of control.

Umar said "And all these offences are described under human factors and they are life-threatening offences, which could be avoidable if traffic rules and regulations are observed.

"The Federal Road Safety Corps is committed to creating a safer motoring environment and the theme of this year's operation zero tolerance is motorists to "Maintain safe speed, avoid night travel and enjoy quality road experience".

He recalled that one of the crashes that occurred at Ososa Bridge along Ijebu-ode Ore Expressway was as a result of night travel and seven lives were lost.

Umar, however, appealed to motorists to demonstrate the reason for this season by showing courtesy to fellow road users by obeying traffic rules and regulations, to arrive home safely and celebrate with their loved ones.

He warned that any motorists apprehended flouting traffic rules would be punished in line with the extant laws.