Sudan Prime Minister Hamdok Resigns

Khartoum — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned on Sunday.

Hamdok was reinstated as Prime Minister on November 17 by the Army leader general Burhan who orchestrated a military coup on October 25.

He said in a televised statement on the occasion of Sudan National Day that he has done his level best to weave a national political consensus among the political forces and to help lead the country during the transitional period.

He argued that such an accord was essential for realising security, peace, justice and stopping the blood shed as he had promised to accomplish.