Namibia: New Year's Stork Delivers 124 Babies in Eight Regions

2 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

NEW Year's Day saw the birth of 124 babies in eight of Namibia's 14 regions.

According to figures provided by the Ministry of Health and Social services on Sunday, the Ohangwena region recorded 24 births on 1January, the Kavango East region 22, the Otjozondjupa region seven, the Kavango West region six, and the //Kharas and Kunene regions eight each.

The Oshana region recorded 13 New Year's babies, while the Khomas region recorded 36.

On Christmas Day 226 births were recorded throughout the country, the ministry says.

