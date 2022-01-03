Algeria: Creation of Authority to Investigate Enrichment of Public Officials

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered Sunday the creation of a new authority to hold an inquiry on the enrichment of public officials, through rigorous legal proceedings for the fight against corruption.

"President of the Republic has decided the creation of a new authority to hold an inquiry on the enrichment of the public officials, without any exception, through rigorous legal proceedings for the fight against corruption and to know the source of their assets," the Council of minister said in a communiqué.

This creation comes within the framework of the organization of the elements and prerogatives of the High Authority of Transparency, Prevention and Fight against Corruption, added the source.

The government examined, during its meeting held on 1 December 2021, a draft bill on the organization, composition and functioning of the High Authority of Transparence, Prevention and Fight against Corruption.