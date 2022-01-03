Tunisia: PM Meets With National Soccer Team

Tunis/Tunisia — Premier Nejla Bouden met on Sunday afternoon in La Kabah with the national soccer team, in the presence of Minister of Youth and Sports Kamel Deguiche.

Bouden commended the efforts made by the tchnical staff and players at the FIFA Arab Cup and congraulated them on qualification for the final.

The Prime Minister spoke with the technical staff and players and enquired about the warm-up programme for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon (January 9- February 6).

She also extended greetings on the new administrative year to players and technical staff led by national coach Mondher Kebaier, wishing them to achieve feats in 2022.