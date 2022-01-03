Tunisia: PM Meets With Champions Hafnaoui, Belkhir

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden met on Sunday afternoon in La Kabah with Olympic swimming champion Ayoub Hafnaoui and world weightifting champion Ghofrane Belkhir who were accompanied by their respective coaches Sami Achour and Majed Ben Amara.

She congratulated Ayoub Hafnaoui who bagged the gold medal in 400m freestyle at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and more recently the silver medal in 1500m freestyle (25m pool) at the World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

She also offered congratulations to weightlifter Ghofrane Belkhir, double gold medalist in snatch (92 kg) and the total weight lifted (203 kg) in the 55kg category at the World Championships held last December in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Bouden praised the members of the Tunisian technical staff who demonstrated anew an ability to distinguish themselves and create champions and said the government is betting on youth to achieve feats.

Ayoub Hafnaoui and Ghforane Belkhir are an example to be followed by youth, she said, and successes are the fruit of perserverance. She urged the two athletes to brilliantly represents Tunisia at international events.