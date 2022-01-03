Eritrea: Funeral Service of Mr. Romodan Mohammed-Nur

2 January 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 02 January 2022 - The funeral service of veteran freedom fighter and one of the pioneers and prominent leaders of the Eritrean Liberation struggle, Mr. Romodan Mohammed-Nur was conducted today, 02 January at Asmara Martyrs Cemetery in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki, senior Government and PFDJ officials, Army Commanders as well as religious leaders, family members, and others within the confines of COVID-19 guidelines.

President Isaias Afwerki, Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of Political Affairs of the PFDJ, Gen. Flipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Armed Forces, and the late veteran fighter's son Kaml Romodan laid a wreath at the cemetery.

Veteran fighter Romodan joined the Eritrean Liberation Front (ELF) in 1964 and was Commissioner of the Fourth Department in the early years of the liberation struggle.

Mr. Romodan was one of the founders of the Eritrean People's Liberation Front (EPLF) and was elected as the Secretary of the EPLF in its first Congress.

After Independence, Mr. Romodan served his nation and people as Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region and Minister of Justice.

Veteran freedom fighter Romodan Mohammed-Nur passed away at the age of 83 due to illness on 29 December 2021 in Khartoum, Sudan where he has been receiving treatment.

Veteran freedom fighter Romodan Mohammed-Nur is survived by his six children.

Expressing deep sorrow of the passing away of veteran fighter Romodan Mohammed-Nur, the Government of Eritrea and the PFDJ express condolences to the Eritrean people, families, and friends.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X