Egypt Steps Up Preparations for Hosting COP27 in November

2 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that the supreme committee tasked with preparing for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) will convene at least twice a month to ensure adequate preparation for the global event Egypt will host in November.

Madbouli made the remarks during the committee's second meeting on Sunday, in the presence of the ministers of environment, finance, local development, electricity, petroleum, planning, international cooperation, ICT, housing, and civil aviation, some of whom participated via videoconferencing.

Madbouli initiated the meeting asserting the great importance Egypt attaches to environment protection and climate change issues, reiterating the State's commitment to organize the conference in such a manner that highlights Egypt's role in addressing climate challenges in cooperation with the international community.

Meanwhile, Minister of Environment Yassmin Fouad briefed the premier on a modified version of the event's organizational structure based on the recommendations of the last meeting.

She also reviewed ongoing preparations for a meeting with members of the organizational body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) later this month.

Madbouli also underlined the need to speed up the completion of a visual identity project for the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh, which will play host to the event, while increasing the number of electric vehicles inside the city, and finishing the final version of Egypt's National Climate Change Strategy.

South Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda attended the meeting, along with representatives of the state bodies concerned, including the foreign ministry.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X