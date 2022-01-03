Egypt Steps Up Preparations for Hosting COP27 in November

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that the supreme committee tasked with preparing for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) will convene at least twice a month to ensure adequate preparation for the global event Egypt will host in November.

Madbouli made the remarks during the committee's second meeting on Sunday, in the presence of the ministers of environment, finance, local development, electricity, petroleum, planning, international cooperation, ICT, housing, and civil aviation, some of whom participated via videoconferencing.

Madbouli initiated the meeting asserting the great importance Egypt attaches to environment protection and climate change issues, reiterating the State's commitment to organize the conference in such a manner that highlights Egypt's role in addressing climate challenges in cooperation with the international community.

Meanwhile, Minister of Environment Yassmin Fouad briefed the premier on a modified version of the event's organizational structure based on the recommendations of the last meeting.

She also reviewed ongoing preparations for a meeting with members of the organizational body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) later this month.

Madbouli also underlined the need to speed up the completion of a visual identity project for the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh, which will play host to the event, while increasing the number of electric vehicles inside the city, and finishing the final version of Egypt's National Climate Change Strategy.

South Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda attended the meeting, along with representatives of the state bodies concerned, including the foreign ministry.