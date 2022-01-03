Egypt's Agricultural Exports Hit New High Despite Covid-19

Egyptian agricultural exports hit a new record high, exceeding 5.6 million tons between January 1 and December 31, compared to 5,153,376 tons last year, despite the global coronavirus crisis.

Citrus fruits made up the largest share of exports by 805,893 tons, followed by fodder beet 650,340 tons, potato 614,242 tons, onion 276,141 tons, and grapes 143,450 tons, said a report the agriculture minister received from Head of the Central Department of Agricultural Quarantine at the Ministry of Agriculture Ahmed el Attar on Sunday.

Prominent among other exports were strawberry, pomegranate, sweet potato, beans, pepper, guava, garlic, mango, and water melon, the report noted.

In a statement, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Sayed el Quser attributed the record rise to cultivating high quality products matching international quality standards as well as the efforts exerted by the department to meet the requirements of importing countries and streamline export procedures.