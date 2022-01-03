Namibia: 22 Covid-19 Deaths Reported in Two Days

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has reported 22 Covid-19 deaths in Namibia over the past two days.

This was announced by health minister Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday.

On Friday, Shangula announced 10 deaths connected to Covid-19 in Namibia. On Saturday, he reported another 12 deaths linked to the disease.

"It is distressing that all 22 deaths of the past two days are of individuals who have not been vaccinated," Shangula said.

The latest reported deaths bring the country's Covid-19 death toll since Monday to 34.

Three of the people whose deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported since Monday were vaccinated against the disease. Two of those also had comorbidities, according to the health ministry's daily Covid-19 updates.

"Some, if not all of these deaths could have been prevented, had the individuals been vaccinated," Shangula said. "Let us change our attitude towards Covid-19 vaccination and save lives," he stressed.

Over the past day, the country also recorded 865 new coronavirus infections, 56 reinfections and 887 recoveries from the virus.

"Erongo region records the highest number of 168, making up 19,4%, followed by Khomas region with 138, constituting 15,9% and Otjozondjupa region with 119, constituting 13,7%," Shangula said.

The positivity rate for Namibia from Covid-19 tests conducted over the past day was at 30,9%.

Shangula also said 323 people are hospitalised with Covid-19 currently, with 25 of the patients in intensive care units.

Namibia's current Covid-19 figures are:

Confirmed infections: 148 839

Recoveries: 131 927

Active cases: 14 925

Deaths: 3 645

Fully vaccinated individuals: 343 860.