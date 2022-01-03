Rwanda: Clerics Pray for Peaceful 2022 Amidst Covid-19

As part of celebrating the New Year, different church leaders from Christian denominations prayed for a peaceful 2022 and defeating Covid-19 pandemic.

This was during their sermons delivered on January 1 at different churches.

"It is an occasion to pray to God for a peaceful year of 2022 for all. We thank God as we have ended 2021 without lockdown. We should continue to comply with COVID-19 prevention guidelines as recommended by doctors and nurses in the New Year," said Cardinal Antoine Kambanda, Archbishop of Kigali in his New Year message to Christians.

He urged believers to avoid rumors and false prophecy that could derail efforts to fight the pandemic.

"Let us have faith and trust in God who is with us to reassure us. As the Catholic Church we managed to cope with Covid-19 pandemic when Christians prayed at home and we should continue playing the role so as to defeat the pandemic. We pray also for those affected by Covid-19," he said.

Celebrating the New Year in Catholic Church also coincided with a day of solemnity of Mary, Mother of Jesus that usually takes place on January 1.

Father Jacques Izere Karani who preached gospel at Saint Michel Cathedral prayed for a joyful 2022 and urged Christians to emulate Mary, Mother of Jesus, and Mother of God.

"As we start the New Year, we hope God will bless us. Christians should start wishing blessings to one another because this is the day that precedes all other days of the year. As Christians who believe in God, you should understand that what was impossible last year could be possible this year," he said while addressing the congregation.

New Year celebrations at ADEPR Nyarugenge were characterized by testimonies of Christians who were thanking and praising God for miracles they saw amidst difficult times they were facing.

Preaching at the church, Pastor Valentin Rurangwa said: "we prayed during crossover night and we continued today on New Year day. This is the day ahead of all other days of the year and we should start New Year by praising God and praying for peace. Many people were affected by Covid-19 pandemic. However we thank God for what he did for us last year during these difficult times and let us continue to pray to be able to cope with the pandemic."

He added that the church will also start the New Year by baptizing new Christians next week.

Bishop Fidele Masengo, the senior pastor of Foursquare Gospel Church said, "We praise God because of how Covid-19 was managed in this country. In other countries like Uganda, students were in class for like 4 months only since the outbreak. But our children have been studying since the beginning of this year, we really praise God for this country," he said, urging Christians to pray for their role in defeating the pandemic this year.

During crossover night prayers, Apostle Dr Paul Gitwaza from Zion Temple, virtually prayed for a peaceful and blissful New Year saying, "The theme of this new year is "Run Toward the goal".

Despite the difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic and other problems, people should not stop working hard and praying to God, he said.

He prayed for businesses that were affected by Covid-19 pandemic, those who succumbed to it and those who are infected.

