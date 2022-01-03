Rwanda: 44 Babies Born From Major Kigali Hospitals On New Year

It was a joy for various mothers who delivered on the New Year and the privilege to the 44 babies born on January 1 across public hospitals in the City of Kigali.

New Year's Day is a festival observed in most of the world on January 1, the first day of the year in the modern Gregorian calendar.

According to a mini-survey conducted by The New Times, the New Year babies consisted of 14 born from Muhima Hospital, 13 from Kibagabaga Hospital, and Kacyiru Hospital had 10 babies and three from University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) and four from King Faisal Hospital.

Francine Mukantabana who gave birth to a baby boy at Muhima Hospital was thankful for giving birth on such a special day.

"My baby was born a few hours after entering the New Year, I had a safe delivery which I Thank God for, and he is a blessing to our family and the beginning of my happiness this year," she said.

She named his baby Bruce Gisa, and is her second born.

Alexia Uwitonze the mother of newborn Jonathan Nshongore was happy describing her baby as a gift adding that she named his baby because of how he was born in what she called "unexpectedly".

"I was expecting to deliver from 5 to 10 January but surprisingly when I was busy posting and wishing my family and friends New Year the time came and I rushed here after spending a night here around 7 am in the morning I delivered to my handsome boy and he is my new year gift," she said

Uwitonze also added that it is a great Joy to be holding a baby on this day saying it is a double celebration.

All visited hospitals did not hold a celebration for the newborns like some did on Christmas due to covid-19 and other various reasons.