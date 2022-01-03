Rwanda: Over 7,000 Caught Violating Covid-19 Measures On New Year's Eve - Police

Up to 7,062 people across the country were caught violating Covid-19 preventive protocols during the night of New Year's eve on December 31.

This was a significant increase whe compared to the 4,600 who were caught on Christmas Day.

The figures were released by Rwanda National Police while showing the media some of the violators early morning on Saturday, January 1 in Kigali.

Violators included those who held social gatherings against the measures, while others violated curfew hours.

The recent resolutions of the cabinet meeting had prohibited all parties and related forms of celebrations, whereas curfew hours were extended to 10 PM.

According to Police, 102 people were caught in one bar located in Nyamirambo sector of Nyarugenge district after curfew hours. Countrywide, 500 were found in different bars beyond curfew time.

20 cars and 30 motorcycles whose drivers had violated the preventive measures were also confiscated and drivers arrested.

In Huye district, 63 faithfuls including 59 women were caught holding end of year prayers in a forest past the curfew hours. The violators caught were cautioned and tested for Covid-19, according to police.

Meanwhile, four accidents were recorded during the new year's eve, including two serious ones according to the police.

Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera warned the citizens on the established guidelines of Covid-19.

"These people were caught violating Covid measures, and we had warned them earlier not to celebrate the new year recklessly. We need to continue respecting the protocols until things get back to normal," he commented.

bbyishimo@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow bertrandbyishim