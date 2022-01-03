Rwanda: Football League Takes 30-Day Break Amid Surging Omicron Variant

There will be no action for the month of January 2022 in the domestic football league after the sports ministry suspended it for 30 days in response to the highly transmissible Covid-19 Omicron various.

Rwanda has recorded 7,987 new cases in the last seven days, including 1,228 on Friday.

Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Rwanda, the ministry of sports has suspended all training sessions and competitions effective 1 January 2022 for 30 days. National teams and clubs preparing for international competitions will continue preparations- behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/CsdgoEaxMC

The measure to suspend the football league and other sports competitions, the ministry said in a statement, is for safety reasons. Several clubs - including champions APR - in the top tier division recorded coronavirus cases in their camps in the last weeks.

After 11 matches, despite being held by Bugesera to a 1-all draw on Wednesday, December 29, hopefuls SC Kiyovu top the table standings with 24 points, one point behind APR who have played two games less.

AS Kigali and Police complete top four at 20 and 19 points, respectively, while struggling Gorilla FC are bottom with 7 points.