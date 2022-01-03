Uganda: Museveni Asks Elderly to Go for Covid Booster Shots

President Museveni has asked all people above 50 years of age to go for a Covid booster dose.

"In order to ensure safety against corona, the scientists have now recommended a booster doze for those above the age of 50 years. These are 3.3millions. Therefore, the 50 years old plus persons, that have already received 2 dozes, come out, again, for the booster dose," Museveni said on Friday.

The president said that in order to set an example, he would soon go for a Covid booster shot together with the First Lady, Janet Museveni.

The Ministry of Health recently noted that three types of vaccines are considered for mixing and matching for the Ugandan population.

According to the ministry, viral vector vaccines which contain instructions for making coronavirus antigens which include AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson can be mixed whereas mRNA vaccines which use a code from SARS CoV2 to prompt an immune response in recipients including Pfizer and Moderna can be mixed.

On the other side, inactivated vaccines where the SARS CoV2 is inactivated or killed using chemicals, heat or radiation like Sinopharm and Sinovac are free to be mixed.

Of the 22million targeted people, 45% which translates into 9.9million have received at least one shot of the vaccine whereas 17% have been fully vaccinated.