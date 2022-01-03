Uganda: Abuse of Human Rights, Corruption Should End in 2021, Says Ujcc

The Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) has described 2021 as one that tested the faith of Ugandans in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling upon the respect of human rights and observance of peace in 2022.

The men of God tasked the government and security to reflect on the core role of protecting Ugandans, adding that the fight against corruption should also be at the forefront because the vice has sabotaged progress and different projects meant to help the citizens.

The chairperson of the UJCC, Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa told the media that it was unfortunate that the 2021 was characterized by the violations of human rights such as brutality and inhuman acts impacted on the people by some security forces.

"All these evils violate our constitutional rights. As we begin the new year, we call upon leaders at all levels to reflect and re-examine their mandate in ensuring that all people are guaranteed their fundamental human rights and freedom which are God given," he said.

Whereas UJCC welcomes the government commitment in the fight against corruption ,Zziwa noted that there are still elements of the vice that have greatly contributed to untold suffering and alarming poverty levels of innocent Ugandans.

The Archbishop, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu called upon the Ministry of Education to think of a strategic plan for pregnant children who are willing to go back to school.

"Many of these girls could have been raped or convinced by ill-mannered men whose intention was to quench their selfish sexual lust to destroy their future. Indeed these children have got trauma and because of this I really wonder how they will cope up with studies,"he said

Mugalu said many children have been negatively impacted by the effects of the pandemic, advocating for counselling of school going teenage mothers to ready them for the new life and encourage them to go back to school.